Letter: Thanks for helping us to change lives

It inspired 13 of your readers to find their nearest group at slimmingworld.co.uk and join one of my groups. It also inspired current members to take up some form of daily activity.

You’re helping us change lives and I look forward to working with you again.

Rachel Plevey

Slimming World consultant Rachel Plevey thanks us for an article we published which inspired more members to her group.

Slimming World Chesterfield, Grassmoor & Wingerworth

