Letter: Thanks for giving us a season to remember
Big thanks to all players, officials and the board at Chesterfield Football Club for providing the best season for years.
Our new manager has done wonders to transform both the team and individual players.
It was a tragedy to lose on Saturday but it’s onwards and upwards from now.
Mike Pidcock
Old Brampton
