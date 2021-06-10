Letter: Thanks for giving us a season to remember

Our new manager has done wonders to transform both the team and individual players.

It was a tragedy to lose on Saturday but it’s onwards and upwards from now.

Mike Pidcock

A reader writes in to praise Chesterfield Football Club for a magnificent season.

Old Brampton

