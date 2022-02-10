It is a real pleasure to be able to record a very positive result to fundraising during the last 12 difficult months of the pandemic.We are delighted to have donated a total of £4,500, shared between Ashgate Hospice, Bluebell Wood Hospice, and the Macmillan centre at the Royal Hospital.The people of Chesterfield have again shown their generosity, many new customers making purchases from our occasional pop-up market stalls and coming back to support us again.Thank you all.

Sue Spriggs and the team

Pearl One Knit One

