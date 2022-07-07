It is lovely now and quite posh, so why does the council not make the tenants tidy their gardens and cut down the high hedges? They look an eyesore and spoil it for the good tenants.We never see a road sweeper and all the trees need cutting down before they get blown down.Bring back Matlock Urban District Council.

Council house tenant(Name supplied)

Matlock

Tenants need to tidy their gardens and cut down the high hedges says a reader from Matlock.

