Letter: Tax payer will surely end up footing bill if this bins scheme fails

I feel the council's 'survey' on the issue was always going to be ignored and, whilst there were six questions which relate in some way or other to the issue of green waste collection, there were more questions on personal information on sex, age, gender, disability, ethnicity, religion and sexual orientation - how any of these relate to how we dispose of green waste is beyond me.

On the survey question of how we would dispose of green waste if a charge was introduced, the obvious answer is that a majority of residents will simply put this in the black domestic waste bin.

If large amounts of waste which was previously put into green bins is diverted to black bins then there appears to be an obvious number of knock-on effects that would need to be considered - greater weight of black bin waste, increased visits to tip by vehicles and/or more vehicles required, and increased tipping disposal charges.

It would, until any system is introduced and up and running beyond the point of reversal, be very difficult if not impossible to provide an accurate costing of these consequences?

There is likely to be a significant reduction in green waste collected and this, coupled with the greater amount of domestic waste tipped, will surely have an adverse effect on the council's recycling targets overall.

I also fear that there could be an increase in fly tipping across the borough, with cost implications, and there may be a rise in trips to the disposal sites by private vehicles with consequential emissions and larger queues.

Now a green waste paid for service is to be introduced, I would be interested to know if this will still be on a fortnightly basis and how the council would ensure that only resident's green bins that have been paid for would be emptied - i.e. would the council's contractor be expected to police collections and how would operatives know which green bins to empty if a street has, say, 30 unidentified bins out and only 15 residents have paid for the service?

It's very likely people who have paid the £40 fee will find their green bin is suddenly a lot fuller as other people drop their waste in too to avoid the charge.

Would the changes to green waste collection actually generate more revenue than the potential additional cost of increased domestic waste collection and disposal, and has the council to revisit existing contracts with their contractor Veolia to ensure they wouldn't wish to vary their charges or service conditions taking into account all the above - i.e. has a full cost benefit analysis of the proposed changes been produced, which can be printed in the Derbyshire Times for scrutiny?

I put my points to Councillor Martin Stone and received a standard form of reply but I fear he and his fellow councillors will have been led to their decision by officers wishing to provide a solution that looks good but will in time prove to be a financial and environmental mistake.

If this proves true, no doubt the Council Tax payer will foot the bill.

Stephen Smedley