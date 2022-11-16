It is Grade 2* listed. I reinforce the “star” on the listing as it means Tapton House is of both local and national interest, and is listed with English Heritage. Its gardens were designed by nationally acclaimed architect Joseph Paxton.

Tapton House is steeped in so much local history: George Stephenson, famous railway engineer lived there for ten years, and the Markham family did much for the local community at that time. In fact Violet Markham was Chesterfield’s first female Mayor! Even the horse footstep outside the houses gates is Grade 2-listed! Most would agree Tapton House is one of the few, and one of THE most important local buildings jam packed full of heritage.

It is an important attraction of Chesterfield with a variety of visitors, including railway enthusiasts nationally, this is even with the house being closed to the public, just imagine how many more would visit if it was open. The potential for the local economy is huge.

Tapton House is steeped in so much local history, says one reader.

Cabinet councillors will make the decision for Tapton House’s future, and if they really value Chesterfield’s heritage, they will not allow it to fall into private hands. There is massive local opposition and councillors need to know that opposition is stronger than ever.

J Johnson

Chesterfield Community Group/Spire Residents

