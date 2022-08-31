Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Myself and many other residents cannot imagine going to Tapton Park every day and not having access.

Many of us have been going there for years. Many people love the area and visit every day.

Chesterfield Borough Council will hopefully put local people first – and not its pockets – when it is decision time.

The future of Tapton House hangs in the balance.

The council has made it clear that upkeep on the house while empty has been costly, even more so presently with cost of living crisis, so surely any reasonable business offer, which prioritised community access, will be viewed with the seriousness it deserves.

Our local heritage is important for all. Tapton House tells an important story for years gone by and for years to come. It will be devastating to see it falling into the wrong hands.

One thing is for sure: we are watching our local councillors closely, and they will be judged next year on decisions made for the future of Tapton House.

I hope this time next year I am still enjoying the access I have come to appreciate over the years.

G Evans

Chesterfield

