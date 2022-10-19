It is directly connected to the railway industry as the former home of George Stephenson. It is owned by Chesterfield Borough Council.

Chesterfield BC is leading the Derbyshire Rail Industry Innovation Centre Vehicle (DRIIVe) and is proposing to build a centre at Barrow Hill to house this, with 1,423 sq. metres of space.

Rather than spend £5.1 million on this new build, why not use Tapton House for most of the project?

A reader feels Tapton House would be ideal for the DRIIVe project.

The building has been an education centre for years. CBC has put £790,000 into DRIIVe.

The Staveley Town Deal is set to provide £3.7 million.

Other funding amounts to £610,000, I assume from other partners. There may well be a need to provide a small building at Barrow Hill, given that Tapton House is 1,281 square metres. Surely this, together with the refurbishment needed at Tapton House, can be achieved within the budget of £1.4 million?

The £3.7 million can be put back into the Staveley Town Deal pot and reallocated to improvements to the town centre or for further restoration of the Chesterfield Canal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tapton House is close to Chesterfield Station.

Hopefully within a year, we will hear if the Government is to fund the reopening of the Old Road from Chesterfield to Sheffield, with trains from Chesterfield to Barrow Hill.

We also hope the Government will fund the Chesterfield Staveley Regeneration Route so DRIIVe students and staff will be able to catch a train, drive or cycle to Barrow Hill.

This proposal will save money and use an historic building with the public able to enjoy the wonderful grounds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

WP Cooney

Staveley

For another Derbyshire Times letter click here:

A message from the Editor:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thank you for reading this story on our website.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.