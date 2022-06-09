Famous engineer George Stephenson is buried at Holy Trinity Church and is a huge part of Chesterfield’s history, having lived at Tapton House for some years.
A lovely idea would have been an historical wedding, having the service at Holy Trinity Church, then a short horse and carriage journey away to Tapton House for the wedding reception. Similar for christenings and funerals.
The rest of the time, Tapton House could have been a vintage style tea room with other rooms let for a variety of other business uses, which in turn would also support the tea room’s revenue.
Such a shame Chesterfield Borough Council didn't listen to our ideas and love Chesterfield’s history and special buildings.
Sheila (full name supplied)
Chesterfield
