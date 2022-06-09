Famous engineer George Stephenson is buried at Holy Trinity Church and is a huge part of Chesterfield’s history, having lived at Tapton House for some years.

A lovely idea would have been an historical wedding, having the service at Holy Trinity Church, then a short horse and carriage journey away to Tapton House for the wedding reception. Similar for christenings and funerals.

The rest of the time, Tapton House could have been a vintage style tea room with other rooms let for a variety of other business uses, which in turn would also support the tea room’s revenue.

One reader feels Tapton House would be a wonderful venue for a wedding reception.

Such a shame Chesterfield Borough Council didn't listen to our ideas and love Chesterfield’s history and special buildings.

Sheila (full name supplied)

Chesterfield

