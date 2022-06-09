Letter: Tapton House would be an ideal place to hold ceremonies

George Stephenson Day and Garden Party will be celebrated on Saturday, June 11, between 10am and 4pm at Holy Trinity Church, Newbold Road, Chesterfield with donations going to Hope House Homeless Centre.

By Tracy Smith
Thursday, 9th June 2022, 3:50 pm

Famous engineer George Stephenson is buried at Holy Trinity Church and is a huge part of Chesterfield’s history, having lived at Tapton House for some years.

A lovely idea would have been an historical wedding, having the service at Holy Trinity Church, then a short horse and carriage journey away to Tapton House for the wedding reception. Similar for christenings and funerals.

The rest of the time, Tapton House could have been a vintage style tea room with other rooms let for a variety of other business uses, which in turn would also support the tea room’s revenue.

One reader feels Tapton House would be a wonderful venue for a wedding reception.

Such a shame Chesterfield Borough Council didn't listen to our ideas and love Chesterfield’s history and special buildings.

Sheila (full name supplied)

Chesterfield

