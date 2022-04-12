Local councillors may at long last feel this well-loved green area should be preserved as a historical sanctuary for the many people visiting.

Tapton House and Grounds is a special place in Chesterfield with such interesting historical value.

Every bit of money that is spent on preservation of Tapton House and Grounds is worth every penny for the amount of joy and wellbeing that it gives back to all of those who visit.

A letter of praise for Tapton House and Park.

K Jones

Chesterfield

