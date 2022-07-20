There were children's play equipment set-up and loud music playing, on what should be, and is normally, a respected area of Tapton House Gardens for peace and quiet.It was obviously a pre-arranged barbecue, with new visitors to Tapton House Gardens as people were heading towards the closed public toilets on the top car park assuming they were open for use.This is another reason why Tapton House gardens should not be used for large private parties, there are no public toilet facilities!That aside, other members of the public could not sit in the peace gardens, there was also disturbance of local wildlife and fire risk, therefore the police were informed.If people want private parties they should not disrespect others by arranging them in public historical grounds.
G Evans
Chesterfield
