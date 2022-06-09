As a former pupil, I am grateful for the opportunities I was given, not least the chance to enjoy the gardens and grounds at breaks and lunchtimes.

Surely the council could consider educational uses of the building, perhaps as a state-run boarding school?

It should certainly not be sold off to the highest bidder, if its future use as a public good cannot be guaranteed. Chesterfield should be proud of this building and its history.

A reader does not want to see Tapton House sold off to the highest bidder.

Peter Wagstaffe

By email

