George Stephenson’s legacy is incredible, and I feel it would be fitting to keep this heritage site open to the public to celebrate the great man’s contribution to railway development and the industrial revolution in general.He was a brilliant civil and mechanical engineer and paved the way for other engineers such as Isambard Kingdom Brunel to follow.Despite his working-class background, George Stephenson ended up becoming arguably the UK’s greatest engineer ever.He wasn’t called the Father of the Railways for nothing!Therefore, if promoted properly, there would be a lot of interest in Tapton House and this could be part of a push to link the house with other sites such as Barrow Hill Roundhouse and with his burial site, to be found at Trinity Church Newbold.Chesterfield is important in the life of George Stephenson, and it would be beneficial for the town to recognise it and to make use of all these connections.

George Stephenson is the sort of person a lot of people in Chesterfield and surrounding areas, with its industrial engineering background, could appreciate and would surely find inspiring.His legacy could be used to push forward a new era of engineering in Chesterfield and therefore to inspire a new generation of badly-needed engineers.

Chesterfield Borough Council has a great record on protecting heritage sites, i.e., support to Barrow Hill Round house and our entertainment venues, such as the Winding Wheel, plus the Stephenson Museum, which is currently being refurbished.Therefore, it would be fitting and in keeping with their philosophy of preserving and enhancing heritage sites, that Tapton House is kept open to the public and doesn’t end up being sold off to a private bidder.It was essentially donated to the people of Chesterfield, so if the council feel they have to let it go, then, as other contributors to the Derbyshire Times have said, it should be placed into a trust so that locals can raise the money for its upkeep.

Martin Davidson

Derbyshire

