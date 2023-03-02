This then means they can’t use that money for the benefit of the children or employ more staff, etc.

We moved to Woodthorpe, Mastin Moor, a couple of years ago, into a house that backs onto the playing field adjacent to Norbriggs Primary School.

Recently it’s become a source of great frustration for us to see the school ‘lit up’ with about 12 lights on the driveway and other lights around the school.

Areader writes in about lights at Norbriggs Primary School that he says are being left on.

There are also condensing plumes from the gas boiler vents, from very early morning until 9.30ish, then 3pm until 7pm – seven days a week, and during all the school holidays!

While we, as homeowners, are trying to keep our energy costs to a minimum, it’s annoying to see the school lit up when no-one is there.

I wonder how many millions of pounds a year of taxpayers’ money goes to pay these kind of wasted energy bills?

I’ve contacted the school and Derbyshire County Council recently but to date I have not had a reply.

Mr Harris

Mastin Moor

