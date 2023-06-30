Our insufficient bus service in Chesterfield, infrequent with too many cancellations, means it is not an alternative - what has happened to the push to Green to save our planet and reduce car use?

On top of environmental costs, I worked out the monetary cost of running my car (which I have recently given up) and it was around £100 per week, even with the favourable Motability scheme I had.

Now I have retired and have my bus pass, I thought I would be making great savings - but often my choice is now to book a taxi or stay home. Cancellations, infrequency and no realistic evening/night service for most Chesterfield areas make the bus alternative very poor.

"For the planet's future, cars should be used minimally or not at all.", says one reader.

For the planet's future, cars should be used minimally or not at all, except for those required to do regular house visits, people would be able to save money and help improve the environment, climate, and road safety.

Adrian Rimington

For the Chesterfield Branch NPC

