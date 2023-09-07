News you can trust since 1855
Letter: Surely there are better things to spend money on

With all the regular complaints in the news currently about our train services, I wonder how much it has cost to correct and record the announcements and names in local services, that we have read about recently.
By John Moore
Published 8th Sep 2023, 00:00 BST- 1 min read
I’d rather the money had gone on making the services better, arriving on time and safe, than the wasted money on how to say it right for them ‘up north’.

John Moore

By email

Frustration at the amount of money being spent by one rail company features in a reader letter this week.
