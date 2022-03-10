There are potholes galore which appear to grow overnight, raised manhole covers, sunken manhole covers, potholes which were “repaired” from previous winters, which are larger and deeper now because they were so badly repaired.

Having nearly reached the age of 75 and having driven around most of Europe, where the roads are far better maintained, I wonder just what we road users are paying for, because we are certainly not getting value for money.

If DCC were a private company they would not be able to get away with this.

A letter this week is about the state of the roads in and around Chesterfield.

I suggest that whichever councillors and bodies are responsible for road repairs in Chesterfield do something about this most serious position or resign and pass the responsibility on to someone more capable, but I won't be holding my breath!

Art Johnstone

Chesterfield

