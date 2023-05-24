I find it very frustrating in reading about a local company that has served Derbyshire County Council for more than 30 years in supplying bread to secondary schools, and then to read the contract has gone to a firm in Wakefield.

I can't begin to imagine the frustration of the local firm. Talk about supporting the local economy!

What about the carbon footprint of the miles travelled to deliver the bread? The roads are already clogged in Derbyshire now. What would happen when the M1 is shut? NO BREAD?

A reader is not happy that a school's supply of bread isn't coming from a local firm.

Stephen Peters

Derbyshire

