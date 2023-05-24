News you can trust since 1855
Letter: Surely it's much better to stick to local firms and support them?

I would like to make a comment on last week’s page three story about the bakery.
By Stephen Peters
Published 24th May 2023, 21:00 BST- 1 min read

I find it very frustrating in reading about a local company that has served Derbyshire County Council for more than 30 years in supplying bread to secondary schools, and then to read the contract has gone to a firm in Wakefield.

I can't begin to imagine the frustration of the local firm. Talk about supporting the local economy!

What about the carbon footprint of the miles travelled to deliver the bread? The roads are already clogged in Derbyshire now. What would happen when the M1 is shut? NO BREAD?

A reader is not happy that a school's supply of bread isn't coming from a local firm.A reader is not happy that a school's supply of bread isn't coming from a local firm.
Stephen Peters

Derbyshire

