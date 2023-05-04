We at the National Pensioners Convention (NPC) would like to propose a big step towards a solution: the vast majority of our pensioners are living in accommodation unsuitable for our changing needs.

If society, through its elected representatives, i.e. the Government, committed to build suitable dwellings, then there would be a big release of housing stock to meet the needs of younger people and families.

As an addendum to this, it could also help the homeless man (but not as soon as is needed in this case) who I speak to who sits outside Chesterfield station and with whom I have established that he has been told he will only be rehoused if he gives up his beloved dog.

A reader is saddened that a homeless man is being asked to give up his dog.

That is a choice people should not be asked to make.

I would ask all the rail travellers who give him support, be that money or coffee or conversation, to join me in being up in arms about the situation.

Surely a dog deserves the security of bricks and mortar too as he and his dog deserve the security and friendship of each other?

This is the 21st century: surely Chesterfield people and organisations can sort this?

Adrian Rimington

NPC Chesterfield branch

