No child should ever experience hunger, regardless of the state of the nation or the economy.Last year though, four million youngsters lived in food-insecure households. This Government should be embarrassed by its actions.The Prime Minister may ease the burden on every family during these difficult times, by providing free school lunches to all elementary school students. Every youngster would receive a nutritious, hot school lunch daily.It is the obvious option. In England, free school meals are given through the second grade. Why do we stop feeding school-aged children at the age of seven?This is currently in effect in Scotland and Wales. The children of England deserve nothing less.The second reading of the Free School Meals for Everyone Bill is slated for March 24. I want every member of Congress to support this bill.We can complete this. To do the right thing, only political will and moral clarity are required.