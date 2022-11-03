I would like to thank Steven at The Loft for providing the venue, for his generosity, and for all the hard work of all his lovely staff that evening.

A special big thank to Bunny and Julie, for the help and support they gave me in organising the event and on the night.

The five acts, Mark Hill, Brew Droop, The Paramount Dukes, Little Dog, Dfacto, were all on top form. With Liam in charge of the sound, Matlock rocked!

Also my appreciation must go to all the businesses and my friends who contributed to the fantastic raffle prizes, with particular thanks to Lumsdale Glass, Bentley Brook Brewery, The Mad Hatter and Bluberry Food.

A very special thanks to Bunny McBun for hosting the event, and as always thanks to Gay Bolton from the Derbyshire Times and Matlock Mercury for helping me to publicise the event.

We raised an amazing £1,500 from raffle ticket sales and donations.

I will be donating this to the Cystic Fibrosis Trust in due course. Finally a big thanks goes to the great crowd who came to support the event, all helping in their own way to ‘See Off CF’.

Marie Shaw

Derbyshire

