They helped me off the floor and rang 999. One of them rang her nearby work and asked colleagues to bring out coats to put over me to keep me warm. They looked after me and my dog during appalling snow whilst we waited for an ambulance to arrive.

I would also like to thank the ambulance crew for their help. It was much appreciated.

I hope that one day I will be able to express my appreciation to them in person and, in the meantime, I hope they read this so that they know I really did appreciate their support.

A letter of appreciation after a reader had a fall near the canal.

Chris Hadley

Brimington

