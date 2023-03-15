News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
19 hours ago Budget 2023: Martin Lewis gives his verdict
39 minutes ago Toddler fighting for his life after fall from 8th-floor flat
44 minutes ago Banksy claims remarkable mural spotted on derelict farmhouse
45 minutes ago Bad news for smokers: Cigarettes now cost more than ever
15 hours ago Glastonbury festival 2023: West Holts full-stage line-up announced
16 hours ago Oestrogen could be behind arrhythmia in women say researchers

Letter: Support and kindness at canal was really appreciated

I would like to send my heartfelt thanks to the two women (and the other people) who came to my aid when I collapsed at the Chesterfield Canal on March 8.

By Chris Hadley
Published 15th Mar 2023, 15:20 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 16th Mar 2023, 09:34 GMT

They helped me off the floor and rang 999. One of them rang her nearby work and asked colleagues to bring out coats to put over me to keep me warm. They looked after me and my dog during appalling snow whilst we waited for an ambulance to arrive.

I would also like to thank the ambulance crew for their help. It was much appreciated.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

I hope that one day I will be able to express my appreciation to them in person and, in the meantime, I hope they read this so that they know I really did appreciate their support.

A letter of appreciation after a reader had a fall near the canal.
A letter of appreciation after a reader had a fall near the canal.
A letter of appreciation after a reader had a fall near the canal.
Most Popular

Chris Hadley

Brimington

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

For another local letter click here:

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.

Thank you