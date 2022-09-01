Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This is something which is gratifying to hear, but not quite so amusing if you spend time, effort or money advertising local tourism.

I have, in previous letters, noted the Peak Park, a World Heritage site, both scenic and industrial heritage, the wonderful Derbyshire Dales. Within a few miles of Matlock are Gullivers Kingdom, The Heights of Abraham, Matlock Peak Farm. There are several railway attractions: Ecclesbourne, Steeple Grange, Peak Rail and Crich Tramway.

Near to Wirksworth is the Heritage Centre, Stone, Eco and Mt Cook centres. Matlock Bath also has the Peak Mining Museum, Aquarium and Lover's Walk, and the Venetian Nights. An overlooked aspect (watching Rob Bell's walking the old railway trails) is our six trails: High Peak, Tissington, Monsol, Manifold, Churnet and Sett Valleys, all in magnificent scenery.

Visitors to our area are often surprised by just how good the scenery is, says Phillip Fearn

Phillip Fearn

Matlock

