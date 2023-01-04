Letter: Strange turn of events for Labour Party over new mine
A new coal mine is coming to Cumbria, creating jobs for the local community.
Labour are not happy at all and say if it’s not built by the time of the election and they get into power, it won’t be happening.
Who would have thought the Labour Party would be against new coal mines and creating jobs?
Jayne Grayson
By email
