Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On the A180 at the end of July, petrol was available for 172.9/litre. My local station was over 180! Shops in The Crystal Peaks area display goods that vary in price within a very few short steps.This is a competitive world but we are now experiencing the shameful and extreme wholesale practice by retailers.I also note pubs, restaurants, and shopping centres are populated with the spending public. We hear of poverty and children on low cost food to supplement diets. Food banks are busy with desperate citizens. Looking at IT warehouses and tattoo parlours shows that some people have priorities for other essential goods and services.We live in a strange world that can provide for all with the correct management in place.

Alan Armstrong

Staveley

It is alarming to see petrol garage signs that reflect big savings with the majority of supply stations, writes reader Alan Armstrong.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To view another letter from our website click here

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.