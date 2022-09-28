I was under the impression that, for carrying a weapon, prison was an automatic consequence.

Immediate custody at present runs at only 41 per cent.

I urge everyone to write to their MPs, contact local councillors, and especially contact Angelique Foster, the Police and Crime Commissioner for Derbyshire (email her at [email protected] ), to ask that 100 per cent custody should be achieved for this offence.

A letter about the shocking statistics of knife crime.

Prosecutors and judges must be told to take action.

Please take action to make sure our children, families and friends, and ourselves are safer from such crimes.

Adrian Rimington

Chesterfield

