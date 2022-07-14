Secret meetings held in government rooms deciding how many houses need building and in what areas need to be flexible and realistic, and if the local demand doesn’t want them, the people should be heard.

Over the past decade, Matlock has been engulfed with fresh housing sites, several of which have been on green sites with greedy planners and developers profiteering at the expense of local concerns. I know humans need somewhere to live but so do animals.I may need correcting here, but I don’t believe that anyone makes green fields anymore!Just how are we going to feed, give medical help, educate, dispose of human waste and provide work for the influx of extra families that move into our area?

Why Derbyshire Dales DC thinks the Matlock Moor site is acceptable is beyond me when we have a large empty office block on Dale Road, namely the old Tarmac building.We don’t need another food store, as suggested recently, so if we have to have more dwellings, this site is more than sufficient. The building itself could be raised another level and to the rear there is ample space for dozens of properties. Still not perfect, but better than losing more fields.

The Starkholmes site is just plain wrong.Losing allotments that have been there for generations when we’re been preached at to be more sustainable is beyond madness,

Roy Goodall

Matlock resident

