Instead of concrete jungle-style builds like Brimington Road, I would also like mandatory requirements set out to building developers, to insure that multiple build housing projects incorporate green spaces and trees, vital to the eco-system and environment and our health and wellbeing.

While we strive to aim for net zero, we cannot continue with the same old building expectations, we must be planning for future generations now, putting sustainability first.

Developers may lose profit but I believe our local planning department and council should be leading the way and setting the standards.

A reader feels new builds should be more environmentally friendly.

More of the same makes no change, setting green standards and having higher expectations means putting our environment first and our future generations.

L Vincent

Chesterfield

