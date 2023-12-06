Letter: Stagecoach director's comments left room of people feeling astonished
I spoke to over 40 people and discovered: people needing to take taxis to be sure of being on time for medical appointments with taxi companies saying business has never been so good; a lady whose buses used to run every ten minutes but now only every hour and cannot be relied upon; no buses from Poolsbrook to Chesterfield, so after work people must walk home in the dark from Staveley.There are no Ashgate buses to or from Beetwell Street despite the library, Ravenside Retail Park and the new Marks and Spencer being in that part of the town.
The Stagecoach director at the meeting said he wants to be the frontline person, the ‘go-to man’, so I suggest if you want bus services to improve, email [email protected].
At the meeting, he astonished us all by saying he uses buses regularly and never has any problems with them.
This left a roomful of people wondering why he was so fortunate.Perhaps he can sort out the buses for the rest of Chesterfield.
Susan Hunt (Mrs)
Chesterfield
