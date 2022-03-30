It is clear, though, that there is no help for the least well-off. So much for levelling up.

No government representative would talk on BBC radio news immediately afterwards but former minister Andrea Leadsom did speak. She referred to what was being done as ‘a virtuous circle’.

As far as I can see the main beneficiaries will be circling shoals of loan sharks to whom those already in poverty will be forced to turn.

John Morrissey

Belper

