Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It was such a sad day when Rob Burrow passed away recently.

He was a brilliant sportsman, a husband and father, a true son of Pontefract but he became Leeds’ adopted son, and was admired and respected by the whole of the rugby playing world.

The horrible disease took him from his family and everyone that knew him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I've never been a sportsman but that doesn't mean I have never admired some sportsmen and Rob Burrow is high on my list.

"It was such a sad day when Rob Burrow passed away recently".

He left a lasting legacy to everyone who knew him and his friend Kevin Sinfield.I truly hope the millions they raised through their endeavours goes a long way to finding a cure for a terrible disease.

Vin Malone

Eckington

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers, we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.