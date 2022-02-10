Letter: Spireites fans need answers and they deserve nothing less
Two weeks have now passed since the suspension and now termination of the best football manager employed by the Spireites for ten years.
No explanation has been given by Chesterfield FC during this time, although many rumours abound.Transparency is required, the fans deserve nothing less.
Mike Pidcock
Old Brampton
