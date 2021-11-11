Letter: Spire poem is full of hope
I would like to thank Paul Thwaites for his incredible poem about the Spire in last week’s paper.
I have been going through a terrible depression in the last 14 months that has bent and broken me.
I stood at my kitchen table and read Paul’s poem out loud to myself, twice. Something about it felt very healing. Sometimes, even in pain, the unexpected gives us a familiar, but forgotten, place to lean into – hope?
Name withheld (aged 58)
Derbyshire
