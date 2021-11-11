Letter: Spire poem is full of hope

I would like to thank Paul Thwaites for his incredible poem about the Spire in last week’s paper.

By Sharon Brandom
Thursday, 11th November 2021, 5:00 pm

I have been going through a terrible depression in the last 14 months that has bent and broken me.

I stood at my kitchen table and read Paul’s poem out loud to myself, twice. Something about it felt very healing. Sometimes, even in pain, the unexpected gives us a familiar, but forgotten, place to lean into – hope?

Name withheld (aged 58)

