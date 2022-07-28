It is getting worse every day, especially from the mini-roundabout as you come out of Morrisons.

When they see the pelican crossing on green, they speed up at over 50-60mph. This happens at all times. One of my friends has mental health issues with the amount of traffic and HGVs coming along the road.

I have been in touch with DCC about speeding, asking for speed cameras, but until there is a fatality, they cannot put one on there.

A resident is concerned about cars speeding along Walton Road in Chesterfield.

There have been a number of accidents on there, mostly caused by speeding.

Myself and a friend organised a petition which we went to houses on there and asked for signatures, and I think we have more than 150.

There has been a police van at the top of the road, occasionally, but cars flash people when they see them.

Also, as part of the Community Speed Watch programme, we have been on Walton Road with the speed gun a few times. As soon as they see us, they slow down, which is how it should be.

We could do with police cars on there regularly, and definitely a speed camera.

Linda Shipley

Chesterfield

