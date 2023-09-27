News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
Labour mayors join forces to urge Sunak not to scrap HS2 Northern link
UK's first drug consumption room gets approval to open in Glasgow
School pays tribute to pupil, 15, stabbed to death in Croydon
UK braces as Storm Agnes prepares for landfall
Airline cancels flights from major UK airport
Google celebrates its 25th birthday

Letter: Spare a thought for those who tidy up our community when people dump litter

Travelling from Staveley to Eckington by road leaves the passengers of vehicles free to observe the unbelievable amounts of rubbish left on the verge sides.
By Alan Armstrong
Published 28th Sep 2023, 00:00 BST- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Window frames, tyres, garden rubbish, bottles, fridges and decayed wooden fencing are just some that can be seen.Volunteers are active on this stretch, making the countryside safe once again by disposing safely of the results of this crime against nature.I watched a man of retired status collecting roadside litter on the road from Clowne to Shuttlewood, a man of a caring disposition.It is well to remember and appreciate those in our community who use their own time to serve the community.Having said that, if litter was not thrown then these lovely people would be redundant.

Alan Armstrong

Staveley

A reader talks about the 'unbelievable amounts of rubbish left' in parts of our area.A reader talks about the 'unbelievable amounts of rubbish left' in parts of our area.
A reader talks about the 'unbelievable amounts of rubbish left' in parts of our area.
Most Popular

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this. In order for us to continue to provide high quality local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Related topics:Volunteers