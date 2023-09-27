Letter: Spare a thought for those who tidy up our community when people dump litter

Window frames, tyres, garden rubbish, bottles, fridges and decayed wooden fencing are just some that can be seen.Volunteers are active on this stretch, making the countryside safe once again by disposing safely of the results of this crime against nature.I watched a man of retired status collecting roadside litter on the road from Clowne to Shuttlewood, a man of a caring disposition.It is well to remember and appreciate those in our community who use their own time to serve the community.Having said that, if litter was not thrown then these lovely people would be redundant.