Letter: Something needs doing now about ridiculous fuel bills we are struggling with

In winter months my energy bills was £104 a month and was manageable.

However, since the energy prices have risen last winter, my highest bill was £494 for a single month which is ridiculous.

I thought about turning the heating down but have four children I have to keep warm and I suffer from arthritis. This means in the winter months I suffer with extreme aches and pains so something really needs doing to help me and others like me, especially pensioners.

Alan Eyre

Chesterfield

