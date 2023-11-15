News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING

Letter: Something needs doing now about ridiculous fuel bills we are struggling with

In winter months my energy bills was £104 a month and was manageable.
By Alan Eyre
Published 15th Nov 2023, 00:00 GMT
However, since the energy prices have risen last winter, my highest bill was £494 for a single month which is ridiculous.

I thought about turning the heating down but have four children I have to keep warm and I suffer from arthritis. This means in the winter months I suffer with extreme aches and pains so something really needs doing to help me and others like me, especially pensioners.

Alan Eyre

A reader addresses the ongoing issues of rising fuel costs as we move towards the winter.
