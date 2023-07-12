​Access to parts of the town are more difficult, especially as one gets older. A good example of this is the new M&S location on Ravenside. Many older people are not visiting it as they did.

As well as there being no cafe, toilets or any seating to rest on when tired (or dizzy), there is also the difficulty of moving from the high street and back.

We believe regular electric land trains, buggies or similar should weave their way through the town, and down to Ravenside, thus uniting the shopping in Chesterfield. It would also be a good tourist attraction. It should work on the bus pass charging system.

A letter this week about accessibility to Ravenside Retail Park (Photo by: Brian Eyre).

Please could all those that agree this could help (especially helping us more senior folk), get onto their councillor, the town hall, and let them know we want something done.

Adrian Rimington

Chesterfield

