Letter: Something is very wrong with those at the top

He has said he struggles to manage on his salary of £160,000 as Prime Minister

Equipped with first-hand knowledge of financial hardship such as this, one may have thought he would have been kindly disposed to the world’s poor.

Sadly, that has not been the case. He voted for a second time to cut government funding to its International Aid Budget. These cuts will inflict enormous damage on programmes to help some of the world’s poorest people.

There is something fundamentally wrong when people elected to public office and endowed with so much money turn their backs on the world’s poorest.

Ed Runham

Two Dales

