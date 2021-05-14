Letter: Someone will be seriously injured by these potholes
Driving, walking or cycling from Brimington Common around Green Lane, Dark Lane, and Wetlands Lane while navigating along the Tapton Golf Course towards Paxton Road and Petticlose Lane, I came across the biggest potholes I have ever seen. They were extremely deep!
Someone will be seriously injured in this area, I’m afraid to say.Also bikes and cars are highly likely to be damaged.It’s now being used as a rubbish dump.
Deborah Brooks
Derbyshire
