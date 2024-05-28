Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hearing the news about an owner of several XL Bullies being killed by her dogs just confirms to me how dangerous this breed is, and how it was the correct decision to ban the breed.

Apparently the dogs were registered and compliant with recent law requirements. While there will always be a number of XL Bully owners who will stand from the rooftops shouting ‘it’s the owners’ fault not the breed’, I believe evidence has shown that XL Bullys are extremely unpredictable, and have such strength that attacks have meant fatalities and serious injury.It also proves to me that many dog owners lack responsibility with this potentially lethal breed, which is why it was necessary to ban the breed for public safety.

R. Singh

Chesterfield

