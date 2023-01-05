Letter: Some of our politicians seem to be taking us for fools over Tapton House

The decision to sell the house and gardens off to a developer, who plans to cram 15 flats into the Georgian grade two-listed house, furthermore to build new build town houses and annexes on such an important historical site, is a travesty!

Town houses on such a wonderful green site should be in town and not in the grounds of Tapton House. Once the bulldozers and builders arrive in 2023, access to the house and grounds will be impossible, even when work is finished private flat and house owners will not want members of the public walking through the gates.

There will be no room for any heritage section in the house after the works are done.

Those comments about any heritage centre are disingenuous, in my opinion.

Local cabinet councillors seem to be taking us all for fools!

Does Toby Perkins and our civic society really believe selling the house to a private developer was the right decision for the best future for Tapton House and gardens because I think it’s the worst for local heritage and such an amazing building.

They remain very quiet. However they both have responsibility for supporting the decision of cabinet councillors and will remain accountable. I look forward to hearing their comments.

M Jones

Chesterfield

