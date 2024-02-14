Letter: Some men simply haven't grown up when it comes to their treatment of women

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This provoked outrage from younger women who said no woman wants to be wolf whistled at, ever.

I am a runner. Not a single run goes by when I do not get a horn honk or the window opened, usually from a white van man, and a moron shouts out something sexist at me.

Do I care? Not really. I think: what an idiot, you obviously haven’t grown up yet and think women are there for your titillation.

Let’s just say there are more pressing things going on in the world than men giving out the odd wolf whistle.

Jayne Grayson

By email

