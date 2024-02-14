News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING

Letter: Some men simply haven't grown up when it comes to their treatment of women

TV presenter Davina McCall says she decided to get into shape in her 40s as men working up scaffolding stopped wolf whistling her.
By Jayne Grayson
Published 14th Feb 2024, 00:00 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

This provoked outrage from younger women who said no woman wants to be wolf whistled at, ever.

I am a runner. Not a single run goes by when I do not get a horn honk or the window opened, usually from a white van man, and a moron shouts out something sexist at me.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Do I care? Not really. I think: what an idiot, you obviously haven’t grown up yet and think women are there for your titillation.

Most Popular
"I am a runner and not a single run goes by when I do not get a horn honk or the window opened, usually from a white van man, and some moron shouts out something sexist at me", says a reader."I am a runner and not a single run goes by when I do not get a horn honk or the window opened, usually from a white van man, and some moron shouts out something sexist at me", says a reader.
"I am a runner and not a single run goes by when I do not get a horn honk or the window opened, usually from a white van man, and some moron shouts out something sexist at me", says a reader.

Let’s just say there are more pressing things going on in the world than men giving out the odd wolf whistle.

Jayne Grayson

By email

A message from the Editor:

While I have your attention, I have an important request to make of you. In order to continue to provide trusted local news, I am asking you to purchase a copy of our newspaper.