Letter: Some common sense should prevail with Peak Park parking problem

The Longstone area is devoid of visitor attractions and indeed it is a valuable facility to locals and tourists alike.Yes, the site is historically sensitive, but nobody would be able to see it if it wasn't open to the public.I got my first chance to see the gardens courtesy of the Harrisons’ free opening of the site in January, for which I was most grateful to them.If it wasn't for the Harrisons, most locals would not have ever been able to visit and enjoy the site.

Some common sense should prevail here with the Peak Park. At the very least the car park must remain and the remainder of the project modified.

Stewart Fearn

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

'At the very least the car park must remain and the remainder of the project modified', says a reader this week.

Cromford

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.