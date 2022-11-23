By common consent, our economy is four or five per cent lower as a result and the only change in immigration levels are about the country’s the immigrants now come from.

Parts of my original letter said: “It is becoming painfully clear by the day that we are not just ‘shooting ourselves in the foot’ but rather the body, with an outcome that leaves most of us poorer than needs be, hits the poorest worst and will take decades to recover from financially. The fantasy promoted by Johnson, Fox, Gove et al of an extra £350 million/week for the NHS can now be seen for what it was – pure nonsense.

“On the issue of immigration, l would only say that about half of all immigrants are not from the EU and have been controllable by the Government for a long time; and if anyone thinks we can secure trade deals with the likes of India without making concessions on the movement of people, they are likely to be disappointed”.

A reader refers to a letter he wrote back in 2017 about the effects of Brexit.

Mike Pidcock

Chesterfield

