Also, recently vandals have lit fires near the house.

Residents have also reported drug dealing and other anti-social behaviour taking place in the top car park of the site.

Litter is regularly left there, including empty cans and beer bottles, plus smoked cannabis stubs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The area around Tapton House in Chesterfield has been plagued with vandalism.

As the area is so very precious, used and appreciated not only by local residents but others from other surrounding areas, and with recent events, the police should begin patrolling the site during the evening, and also at weekends.

Residents do not want to see such a special place falling prey to vandals.

I would like to hear of some constructive plans by police and council to protect this stunning place.

Member of Tapton Residents Group

Name and address supplied

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.