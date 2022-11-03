Without these, we would not be able to build planes, ships, tanks weapons, steam locomotives and rolling stock!

The Markham family did all those things. Indeed, Charles Paxton Markham’s grandfather built the Crystal Palace for Queen Victoria for her Great Exhibition in 1851.

How sad then, to see the sorry state of Charles Paxton Markham’s grave in Staveley Cemetery, being continually bombarded by falling branches, huge roots damaging the marble edging to his grave and complete disregard for what he and his family did for this area (creating jobs and stable family life).

A reader is sad to see the grave of Charles Paxton Markham in a sorry state.

How ironic then was the fact that my own dear mother should depart this earth, leaving a wonderful legacy on June 29 this year – exactly 96 years after Charles Paxton Markham. The inscription on his grave reads: ‘I am as a wonder to many, but thou art my strong refuge (Psalm 71 v7).

He was only 61 when he died, but why is he (or his brother Arthur) only remembered with reverence on Armistice Day?

Geoff Evans

Stanfree

