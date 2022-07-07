Walking across the Derbyshire Dales, I noticed an increasing amount of cyclists, hikers, campers and visitors, some day trippers and some staycation folk.There seems huge potential, with a diversity of accommodation, camp sites being perhaps the biggest growth industry, but also new hotels, guest houses, huts, and cabins etc.In these straitened times, there can be very few areas which provide more job opportunities, as we look to the future.

Phillip Fearn

Whatstandwell

There can be very few areas which provide more job opportunities, as we look to the future, writes Phillip Fearn.

