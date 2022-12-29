On a Thursday earlier this month, two men came to repair a leak outside my house. They dug a hole about two foot square, fixed the leak and left.

On the Friday, two more men came and filled the hole in, then left. On the Monday after that, two more men came to relay the Tarmac then left.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two hours later, two more men came to take away the barriers and signs, a grand total of eight men, four lorries, and however much time and fuel used.

Several workmen have been to repair the same water leak, leaving a customer questioning why

You couldn’t make it up.

G Barnett

Advertisement Hide Ad

By email

For another Derbyshire Times letter click here:

Advertisement Hide Ad

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.