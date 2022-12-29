Letter: So much manpower for one leak that you couldn't make it up
I think I’ve found the reason why some of our water bills are so high.
On a Thursday earlier this month, two men came to repair a leak outside my house. They dug a hole about two foot square, fixed the leak and left.
On the Friday, two more men came and filled the hole in, then left. On the Monday after that, two more men came to relay the Tarmac then left.
Two hours later, two more men came to take away the barriers and signs, a grand total of eight men, four lorries, and however much time and fuel used.
You couldn’t make it up.
G Barnett
By email
