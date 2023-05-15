We have a monarch as our figurehead which denies ultimate power to the resident Government.

I am a monarchist. Our previous monarch provided us with 70 years of democratic stability. The new one, King Charles III, has had a great mentor and will apply his own interpretation to his role.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This monarchy and others, are envied by vast numbers of people living in a republic.

A reader is proud of our monarchy.

Those wishing to dispense with our monarchy should study maps of Africa, South America, parts of Europe and the middle and far east.

Identify those republics who have very dubious presidents who rule with a rod of iron, people denied human rights etc.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Frequently those presidents, when “retiring”, are succeeded by their own family. No nepotism there! Sure, we often have demonstrations, but then which democracy avoids them?

Our monarchy is to be valued. When was our last revolution/civil war? The 1640s?

There are revolutions/civil wars in republics like Sri Lanka, Sudan, Syria, Yemen, Brazil, to highlight a few. Added to that, there is violence in France. Scenes from Washington’s Capitol too in January 2021 were interesting.

I reckon we are favoured in having our monarchy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jeremy Biggin

By email

For another local letter click here:

A message from the Editor:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad