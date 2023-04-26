News you can trust since 1855
Letter: Snooker presenter really impressed me after eco protest

Leaving aside the debate over the actions of the environmental protesters who disrupted the Snooker World Championships last week by throwing orange powder on one of the tables, I wanted to praise the fantastic presenter Rob Walker for mucking in with a hoover to help clear up the mess that was left behind.

By Jenny Oakes
Published 26th Apr 2023, 19:40 BST- 1 min read

Jenny Oakes

By email

A letter of praise for snooker presenter Rob Walker.A letter of praise for snooker presenter Rob Walker.
