Letter: Snooker presenter really impressed me after eco protest
Leaving aside the debate over the actions of the environmental protesters who disrupted the Snooker World Championships last week by throwing orange powder on one of the tables, I wanted to praise the fantastic presenter Rob Walker for mucking in with a hoover to help clear up the mess that was left behind.
Jenny Oakes
By email
